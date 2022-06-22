Menu

Crime

Manitoba Metis Federation to launch investigation into accused priest’s conduct

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 3:37 pm
RCMP said retired priest Arthur Masse, shown in this handout image, faces one count of indecent assault in relation to a 10-year-old girl who was a student at the Fort Alexander Residential School in Manitoba. He is pictured here around the year 1972. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Archives of the Société historique de Saint-Boniface

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) says it will be launching an independent investigation into the conduct of retired priest Arthur Masse.

Manitoba RCMP said Friday that Masse, 92, was arrested at his Winnipeg home and faces charges of indecent assault in connection with a historic complaint at the former Fort Alexander Residential School on Sagkeeng First Nation.

The offence he has been charged with took place when the victim was a 10-year-old student at the school, between 1968 and 1970, police said.

MMF president David Chartrand said Wednesday that Masse was active in the Metis communities such as Duck Lake and Camperville for two decades, a role which included providing one-on-one tutoring to several people.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP confirms more allegations since 92-year-old priest charged with residential school offence

“In light of these allegations against Mr. Masse, it is critical that we undertake an independent investigation to understand if Mr. Masse’s activities in our communities resulted in any incidents related to his alleged misconduct,” Chartrand said in a statement.

Manitoba RCMP confirms more allegations since 92-year-old priest charged with residential school offence

“Our independent investigators will be mandated to speak directly with those who interacted with him in our communities, to understand the full scope of Mr. Masse’s relationship with our citizens, including any incidents that should have been brought to the attention of authorities.”

Trending Stories

Chartrand said the investigation’s findings will be shared with authorities.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP charge retired priest, 92, with indecent assault in historical residential school case

This latest news comes a day after Manitoba RCMP confirmed more alleged victims had come forward after Masse’s arrest was made public, although they did not specify if these new reports were about Masse in particular or other alleged residential school abuse.

Masse is scheduled to appear in a Powerview, Man., court on July 20.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

