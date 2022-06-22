Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Robb Elementary School, Uvalde school shooting site, to be demolished

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 12:13 pm
The Robb Elementary school sign, surrounded by flowers and mementos for the 19 students and 2 faculty members killed in a shooting on May 24. Police search for evidence in the background. View image in full screen
Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. JCH

The elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two faculty members were killed by a gunman last month will be demolished, the city’s mayor announced.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin shared news of Robb Elementary School‘s eventual razing during an emotional city council meeting with residents on Tuesday.

Read more: Uvalde shooting could have been stopped in 3 minutes; it took over an hour: Texas official

“My understanding — and I had this discussion with the superintendent — that school will be demolished,” McLaughlin said at the meeting.

“You can never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back in that school ever,” he continued.

No official plans or timeline for the destruction of Robb Elementary School have been released yet.

Last month, President Joe Biden expressed his support for razing the school, indicating that the federal government may help Uvalde build a new educational facility.

At the city council meeting this week, McLaughlin also shared his frustrations about the difficulty in obtaining information from the authorities and agencies investigating the shooting in Uvalde. He claimed city officials were not receiving any updates.

Read more: Matthew McConaughey pleads for U.S. gun control at White House: ‘People are hurting’

“I’m very frustrated with the way they’re handling it. Very frustrated because, like I said, we’re not getting any information,” he said.

“The gloves are off,” he continued. “As we know it, we will share it.”

“What matters to Uvalde is that these broken-hearted families and this grieving community get a full investigation and accurate report of what happened that day,” McLaughlin said.

The Uvalde school massacre occurred on May 24 and has triggered intense scrutiny of local law enforcement, who took over an hour to breach the classroom door where the 18-year-old gunman was still actively shooting victims.

On Tuesday, Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the police response to the shooting an “abject failure.”

He told a Texas senate committee hearing that within three minutes of when the shooting began, there were enough police officers at the scene to stop the shooting.

“Three minutes after the subject entered the west building, there was a sufficient number of armed officers wearing body armour to isolate, distract and neutralize the subject,” McCraw said, as reported by the BBC.

Read more: Father and son craft 19 custom caskets for the Uvalde shooting victims

“The officers had weapons, the children had none. The officers had body armour, the children had none. The officers had training, the subject had none,” McCraw said.

“One hour, 14 minutes and eight seconds — that is how long the children waited, and the teachers waited, in Room 111 to be rescued.”

Robb Elementary will not be the first school to be razed because of a shooting.

In 2013, Sandy Hook Elementary School was demolished after a gunman killed 20 young students and six adults. The school was later rebuilt.

— With files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie 

Click to play video: 'Thousands across the U.S. march to demand changes to gun laws' Thousands across the U.S. march to demand changes to gun laws
