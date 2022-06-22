Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec premier to tour Saguenay neighbourhood under threat of landslides

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2022 10:06 am
Click to play video: 'About 80 families evacuated north of Quebec City over risk of landslide' About 80 families evacuated north of Quebec City over risk of landslide
Almost 200 people in Saguenay, Que., have been forced to leave their homes and belongings behind as the area faces a high risk of a landslide. City officials declared a state of emergency on Saturday and asked inhabitants of 53 homes in the borough of La Baie to evacuate before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to visit a neighbourhood in Saguenay, Que., today in which almost 200 people have been forced from their homes because of the threat of landslides.

Authorities say 192 residents have been relocated from 76 homes in the La Baie district after a landslide destroyed a house last week.

The city declared a state of emergency over the weekend and evacuated the affected area. The Quebec government extended the emergency order on Monday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec extends state of emergency in Saguenay because of landslide threat

A city spokesperson says experts are warning that the land in the district is unstable and at risk of imminent landslides.

Legault says he will visit the neighbourhood this morning to offer his support to the residents affected by the evacuation order.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has said each person who was forced from their home will receive $20 a day for living expenses, and the government will also offer up to $260,000 to those who won’t be able to return to their homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagFrancois Legault tagState Of Emergency tagSaguenay tagSaguenay landslide tagQuebec landslide tagSaguenay evacuation tagLa Baie evacuation tagQuebec emergency tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers