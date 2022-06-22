Menu

Weather

Heat warning remains in effect for southern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2022 9:32 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario summer forecast 2022' Ontario summer forecast 2022
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario summer forecast 2022. Global News' Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell presents his seasonal forecast.

Environment Canada says a heat warning remains in effect today for southern Ontario and parts of northern Ontario.

The warning applies to Hamilton, Toronto, Niagara, London, Halton-Peel and other regions in southern Ontario, as well as Greater Sudbury, Kirkland Lake and North Bay in northern Ontario.

The weather agency says maximum temperatures will near 30 degrees today, though it will feel higher in some regions due to the humidity.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Elevated pollution levels’ lead to special air quality statement for much of southern Ontario

It says the air quality will worsen with the hot and humid air.

The agency says children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors face greater risks due to the heat.

Temperatures are expected to cool tonight.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
