Homicide unit investigating after 24-year-old man fatally stabbed in King Township

Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with a homicide investigation in the Township of King.

York Regional Police said on June 17 at around 5:45 p.m., officers received a report of an injured person at a residence on King Road, west of Keele Street.

Police said officers located an unresponsive male victim suffering from a stab wound.

According to police, he was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police have identified him as 24-year-old Noran Leslie-Durrant from Toronto.

“The homicide unit has taken over,” a press release reads. “This is believed to be a targeted incident and investigators do not believe there is concern for public safety.”

Police said one person — 57-year-old Kimberly Graham from the Township of King — has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam or surveillance footage is asked to contact police.