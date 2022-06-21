Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Extreme intoxication bill will get unanimous fast-tracking through House of Commons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberals table bill targeting ‘negligent’ extreme intoxication after Supreme Court ruling' Liberals table bill targeting ‘negligent’ extreme intoxication after Supreme Court ruling
During the third public hearing investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, congressional leader Rep. Bennie Thompson said that former president Donald Trump “latched onto a completely nonsensical and anti-democratic theory that one man, his own Vice President, could determine the outcome of the election.” Thompson added that “this theory.. runs completely contrary to our constitution, our laws and the entirety of the American experience.”

The Liberal government has moved to expedite its “extreme intoxication” bill in the House of Commons with a unanimous consent motion.

Members of Parliament unanimously agreed today to pass Bill C-28 by this evening and to convene a study of the House justice committee this fall that would look at the implementation of the bill.

In another accelerated process, the Senate will form a committee of the whole later today to hear from Justice Minister David Lametti and debate the substance of the bill.

Read more: Could the bill targeting ‘negligent’ extreme intoxication be law by summer?

Bill C-28, introduced last Friday, would update the Criminal Code to create a new standard for criminal liability when a person commits a crime “in a state of negligent self-induced extreme intoxication.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In May, the Supreme Court struck down the previous wording of Section 33.1 of the Code as unconstitutional and allowed two acquittals on the basis of an “extreme intoxication” defence to stand, ordering a new trial in a third case.

Lametti has repeatedly condemned social media misinformation that falsely suggests the ruling means a drunk or high person can get away with sexual assault and other violent crimes.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s Supreme Court rules voluntary extreme intoxication is a defence' Canada’s Supreme Court rules voluntary extreme intoxication is a defence
Canada’s Supreme Court rules voluntary extreme intoxication is a defence – May 13, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
House of Commons tagCriminal Code tagdavid lametti tagIntoxication tagextreme intoxication tagBill C-28 tagextreme intoxication bill tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers