Health

Quebec health officials say there are 171 confirmed monkeypox cases in province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'More than half of Canadians confident in monkeypox response, but 55% worried about spread: poll' More than half of Canadians confident in monkeypox response, but 55% worried about spread: poll
Warning: This video may contain disturbing content. Discretion is advised. Monkeypox cases are growing worldwide, but even as health officials say the risk to the public is still low, a new survey finds the disease has Canadians concerned. Jamie Mauracher reports.

Quebec health authorities are reporting another 30 new cases of monkeypox, for a total of 171 since the start of the outbreak in the province.

The latest figure is from Monday and is up from the 141 cases declared in the province last Friday.

Read more: WHO creates monkeypox vaccine-sharing program amid inequity fears

Quebec’s Health Department says 5,895 doses of vaccine have been administered since May 27 to curb the biggest outbreak of the disease in Canada.

Last week, Montreal officials expanded the city’s vaccination campaign to all men who have sex with men, and in Toronto, authorities started holding clinics to immunize high-risk individuals.

Trending Stories

Read more: Reports of monkeypox in semen prompts WHO investigation

Story continues below advertisement

The rare disease comes from the same family of viruses that cause smallpox, which the World Health Organization declared eradicated around the globe in 1980.

Smallpox vaccines have proven effective in combating the monkeypox virus.

Monkeypox generally does not spread easily between people and is transmitted through prolonged close contact via respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or through contaminated clothes or bedding.

Click to play video: 'Monkeypox awareness and non-stigmatization important with Pride celebrations coming up: Tam' Monkeypox awareness and non-stigmatization important with Pride celebrations coming up: Tam
Monkeypox awareness and non-stigmatization important with Pride celebrations coming up: Tam
© 2022 The Canadian Press
