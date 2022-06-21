One dead after crash near LaSalle Causeway on Monday

A man was killed Monday afternoon after his vehicle hit a tree near the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston.
The crash happened at roughly 2:15 p.m. Monday and snarled traffic on both sides of the causeway.
Kingston Police, Fire and Rescue and Frontenac Paramedics were at the scene while Traffic Safety Unit Collision Reconstructionists investigated.
The causeway reopened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the investigation will continue while they determine the cause of the crash.
