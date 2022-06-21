One dead after crash near LaSalle Causeway on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was killed Monday afternoon after his vehicle hit a tree near the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston.

The crash happened at roughly 2:15 p.m. Monday and snarled traffic on both sides of the causeway.

Read more: LaSalle Causeway construction project to halt weekend traffic

Kingston Police, Fire and Rescue and Frontenac Paramedics were at the scene while Traffic Safety Unit Collision Reconstructionists investigated.

The causeway reopened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the investigation will continue while they determine the cause of the crash.