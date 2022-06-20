Toronto community says goodbye to ‘tiny residents’ who ignited imaginations

Send this page to someone via email

An East Toronto neighbourhood bids farewell to some tiny residents that have left a huge mark on the community. For years locals have enjoyed the company of tiny gnomes living on one resident’s front yard.

“They’re going on to their next chapter, but it is – it’s just sad,” says Kathy Traikoff who has watched their popularity takeoff.

The miniature gnome village’s red fairy door popped at the home on Dundas Street East prior to the pandemic. Soon after a slew of tiny gnomes and their teensy friends moved in as well. It was a staple in the neighbourhood when stay-at-home orders were issued and children had fewer options to exercise their imaginations.

“We’ll be sitting in the living room, and we’ll just hear children stop and start squealing in joy because they love it. Adults love it, children love it,” explains Cathie Nichols who calls herself the village’s “caretaker.”

Nichols, who even put little masks on her gnomes during the pandemic, says every morning was different.

“We would come out in the morning, and somebody has left a note. They’ll leave little goldfish crackers, they’ll leave nuts, some people will leave little toys,” laughed Nichols.

But the Nichols family is beginning a new chapter in their lives, they’re moving to Lindsay, Ont., in July. A sold sign hangs on the front deck of their home, and a “gnomes throw-away” is a miniature sold sign, as the gnomes too plan to pull up stakes as everyone heads to Lindsay.

“I can’t be without them, I love them,” says Nichols. “Lindsay needs a gnome home. My neighbor down the street has recently gotten her own gnome door, fairy door and she’s now going to take up the practice.”

But before they leave, neighbor Kim Sutton adds a gnome to the collection, sad to see her “big and little” neighbor’s leave.

“I love seeing it every day and I love seeing the little kids stop and see this when they’re coming home from school and stuff,” said Sutton, who also added a miniature Pride bear last year at the base of the tree.

Nichols says her family hopes that by sharing their story, their love for miniature gnomes and the joy will inspire others, outside of their neighbourhood.

“I know I’m not the only one that loves the whole idea of the little gnome village, so let’s go and spread the love,” she smiles.

