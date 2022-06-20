Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police tackle pair of separate stabbing incidents Sunday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 3:33 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Winnipeg police are investigating two unrelated stabbing incidents that took place on Sunday.

In the first incident, police were called around 1:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Stewart Street about a woman who had been stabbed.

They found the victim at Stewart and Ness Avenue, bleeding profusely. Police said the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable.

The scene of the stabbing was later determined to be a hotel in the 3700 block of Portage Avenue.

Around 2:15 that afternoon, police were called to another stabbing at an Ellice Avenue convenience store.

Trending Stories

Police said they found an injured man in his 20s, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he has since also been upgraded to stable.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim told police he had been assaulted on McMicken Street, before going to the store to call for help.

Anyone with information connected to either incident is asked to contact major crimes officers at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

