Toronto daylight shooting leaves 2 males with life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating after two male victims were shot in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.
In a tweet, Toronto police said officers responded to an incident in the Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue area. Police said they located two victims with serious injuries following reports of a shooting.
The incident took place around 2:42 p.m.
Both victims were rushed to hospital under an emergency run, police said. Paramedics told Global News both males were transported in life-threatening condition.
There was a large police presence in the area of the shooting and the public was advised to avoid it.
