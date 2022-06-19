Menu

Crime

Toronto daylight shooting leaves 2 males with life-threatening injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 3:49 pm
Click to play video: '2 killed in separate shootings across the GTA' 2 killed in separate shootings across the GTA
Two men were killed in separate fatal shootings in Toronto and Brampton on Sunday morning. Ahmar Khan reports – Jun 5, 2022

Police are investigating after two male victims were shot in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers responded to an incident in the Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue area. Police said they located two victims with serious injuries following reports of a shooting.

The incident took place around 2:42 p.m.

Shooting outside Father's Day ball in Brampton leaves 2 dead: police

Both victims were rushed to hospital under an emergency run, police said. Paramedics told Global News both males were transported in life-threatening condition.

There was a large police presence in the area of the shooting and the public was advised to avoid it.

