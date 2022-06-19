Toronto daylight shooting leaves 2 males with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after two male victims were shot in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers responded to an incident in the Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue area. Police said they located two victims with serious injuries following reports of a shooting.

The incident took place around 2:42 p.m.

Both victims were rushed to hospital under an emergency run, police said. Paramedics told Global News both males were transported in life-threatening condition.

There was a large police presence in the area of the shooting and the public was advised to avoid it.

SHOOTING:

Humber Blvd + Alliance Ave

– both victims transported to hospital by emerg run

– please avoid the area

– large police presence

GO#1164082

^ep2

– #GO1164082 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 19, 2022

Advertisement