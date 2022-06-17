Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region COVID-19 dashboard will only be updated on Fridays

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 3:13 pm
In another sign of the ever-changing times, Waterloo Region says its COVID-19 Summary dashboard will now only be updated once a week.

When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, Waterloo Public Health was updating the information on the website on a daily basis.

Read more: 1st case of monkeypox recorded in Guelph, public health says

More recently, the schedule had dropped to Tuesdays and Fridays but now it will just be on Fridays, with Thursday substituting in on holidays.

The region’s COVID-19 dashboard provides a snapshot look at the virus in Waterloo Region, listing the number of COVID-19-related deaths, active cases, total cases and active outbreaks in the area.

Read more: Waterloo regional council endorses decriminalization of illicit drugs

There have now been 421 people who have suffered COVID-19-related deaths in the area.

There are also 149 active cases and three active outbreaks in the region.

