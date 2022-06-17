Waterloo Region COVID-19 dashboard will only be updated on Fridays

Send this page to someone via email

In another sign of the ever-changing times, Waterloo Region says its COVID-19 Summary dashboard will now only be updated once a week.

When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, Waterloo Public Health was updating the information on the website on a daily basis.

More recently, the schedule had dropped to Tuesdays and Fridays but now it will just be on Fridays, with Thursday substituting in on holidays.

The region’s COVID-19 dashboard provides a snapshot look at the virus in Waterloo Region, listing the number of COVID-19-related deaths, active cases, total cases and active outbreaks in the area.

There have now been 421 people who have suffered COVID-19-related deaths in the area.

There are also 149 active cases and three active outbreaks in the region.