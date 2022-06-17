Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Liberal bill targets ‘negligent’ extreme intoxication after Supreme Court ruling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2022 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s Supreme Court rules voluntary extreme intoxication is a defence' Canada’s Supreme Court rules voluntary extreme intoxication is a defence
The Supreme Court of Canada has delivered what could be seen as a landmark ruling that would allowed those accused of violent crimes to use a defence known as self-induced extreme intoxication. David Akin breaks down the ruling and what it means going forward – May 13, 2022

The federal Liberals tabled a bill Friday to eliminate “self-induced extreme intoxication” as a legal defence for violent crimes, after the Supreme Court of Canada struck down a similar provision in May.

Bill C-28, introduced by Justice Minister David Lametti, would create new language in the Criminal Code that creates criminal liability when a person who commits a violent crime is “a state of negligent self-induced extreme intoxication.”

For a person to be found criminally liable under the drafted update of Section 33.1 in the code, the court would need to consider the foreseeability of the risk that ingesting intoxicating substances could “cause extreme intoxication and lead the person to harm another person.”

In making that determination, the court would have to consider anything the person did to avoid such a risk.

Read more: Ottawa poised to amend extreme intoxication law after Supreme Court ruling

Story continues below advertisement

The bill defines “extreme intoxication” as intoxication that renders a person unaware of, or incapable of consciously controlling, their behaviour.

The new language is being proposed in response to the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision that the previous wording of Section 33.1, which eliminated “self-induced intoxication” as a defence, was unconstitutional.

Trending Stories

In the court’s decision, Justice Nicholas Kasirer wrote that convicting someone for how they behave in a state of automatism, or when they are too intoxicated to stay in control, violates principles of fundamental justice.

Click to play video: 'Intoxication allowed as a defence' Intoxication allowed as a defence
Intoxication allowed as a defence – May 14, 2022

Under the previous version of the law, the court found a person could be convicted without the prosecution having to prove that they acted voluntarily or that they ever intended to commit a crime — even though a “guilty action” and a “guilty mind” must ordinarily be present for someone to be found guilty of a crime.

Story continues below advertisement

The court upheld two acquittals of men who committed violent acts after voluntarily consuming drugs, and ordered a new trial in a third, similar case.

Read more: As Canada eyes response to Supreme Court extreme intoxication ruling, here’s what to know

It suggested Parliament could enact new legislation to update the language of the Criminal Code and hold “extremely intoxicated” people accountable for their violent crimes.

The section the court struck down had been added by the Liberal government of Jean Chretien in 1995, in response to a Supreme Court decision that acquitted a man of sexual assault because he was blackout drunk at the time of the offence.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Supreme Court Of Canada tagdavid lametti tagextreme intoxication tagextreme intoxication defence tagextreme intoxication canada tagsupreme court extreme intoxication tagcanada extreme intoxication defence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers