Crime

Winnipeg police make arrest in fatal Pembina Highway stabbing

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 6:56 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
A 43-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of Wilbert Junior Harper, 33. Global News

A man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing on Pembina Highway this week.

Police said they found the man stabbed and lying on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of Pembina Highway on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday

The victim, later identified as Wilbert Junior Harper, 33, from Winnipeg, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Click to play video: '‘A matter of getting her off the streets’: Investigators appeal for help locating homicide suspect' ‘A matter of getting her off the streets’: Investigators appeal for help locating homicide suspect
‘A matter of getting her off the streets’: Investigators appeal for help locating homicide suspect

On Thursday police announced a suspect was arrested at a nearby home without incident.

Read more: Man’s shoes stolen after stabbing, another shot in car in violent weekend in Winnipeg

They say the victim and suspect, who were known to each other, had gotten into an verbal argument before the stabbing.

Floyd Alexander Chartrand, 43, from Winnipeg, has been charged with manslaughter.

