Winnipeg police make arrest in fatal Pembina Highway stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing on Pembina Highway this week.

Police said they found the man stabbed and lying on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of Pembina Highway on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m.

The victim, later identified as Wilbert Junior Harper, 33, from Winnipeg, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

On Thursday police announced a suspect was arrested at a nearby home without incident.

They say the victim and suspect, who were known to each other, had gotten into an verbal argument before the stabbing.

Floyd Alexander Chartrand, 43, from Winnipeg, has been charged with manslaughter.