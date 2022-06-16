Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, despite 3 deaths, 80 hospitalizations reported

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 5:28 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 reinfection risk, even if you’re fully vaccinated' COVID-19 reinfection risk, even if you’re fully vaccinated
How likely are you to catch COVID-19 more than once? Infectious disease expert Dr. Brian Conway discusses what we know about reinfection.

Although three new deaths were reported, the overall number of severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection continues to drop in Manitoba, according to the latest numbers from the province.

Between June 5 and 11, 80 Manitobans were hospitalized, 14 of whom went into intensive care.

That’s a significant decrease from the 100 hospitalizations and seven deaths the week before, but double the number of ICU patients from that week’s seven.

Read more: Nursing grads ready to jump onto front lines of Manitoba health care

In the weekly update, Manitoba also reported three outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The three deaths bring the province’s total to 2,015 since pandemic reporting began.

Trending Stories

Wastewater surveillance data for the city of Winnipeg still indicates ongoing COVID-19 activity, but with a generalized decrease.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Managing “Long-Covid” symptoms' Managing “Long-Covid” symptoms
Managing “Long-Covid” symptoms
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagHealthcare tagCOVID-19 deaths tagManitoba Hospitalizations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers