Manitoba COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, despite 3 deaths, 80 hospitalizations reported

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Although three new deaths were reported, the overall number of severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection continues to drop in Manitoba, according to the latest numbers from the province.

Between June 5 and 11, 80 Manitobans were hospitalized, 14 of whom went into intensive care.

That’s a significant decrease from the 100 hospitalizations and seven deaths the week before, but double the number of ICU patients from that week’s seven.

Read more: Nursing grads ready to jump onto front lines of Manitoba health care

In the weekly update, Manitoba also reported three outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The three deaths bring the province’s total to 2,015 since pandemic reporting began.

Wastewater surveillance data for the city of Winnipeg still indicates ongoing COVID-19 activity, but with a generalized decrease.

Story continues below advertisement

1:00 Managing “Long-Covid” symptoms Managing “Long-Covid” symptoms