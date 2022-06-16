Menu

Traffic

Male airlifted to hospital after crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 2:55 pm
Niagara Regional Police say a male driver has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in NOTL. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say a male driver has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in NOTL. Global News

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash seriously injured a person in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Irvine Road and Lakeshore Road.

Read more: Driver dead after single-vehicle car crash in Fort Erie, Niagara police say

Officers responded and found that a single vehicle had struck a pole in the area.

The male driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre by air ambulance.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash, or whether anyone else was hurt.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

