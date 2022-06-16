Male airlifted to hospital after crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash seriously injured a person in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Irvine Road and Lakeshore Road.

Officers responded and found that a single vehicle had struck a pole in the area.

The male driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre by air ambulance.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash, or whether anyone else was hurt.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.