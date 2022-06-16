Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police arrest 2 men after group jumps from crane at Lock 19 into Otonabee River

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 2:19 pm
Click to play video: '2 arrested after incident at Lock 19 construction site of Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough' 2 arrested after incident at Lock 19 construction site of Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough
Police and emergency services were called to the construction site on Lock 19 Wednesday night for reports of someone in the water. At least one person was seen being brought out of the area in handcuffs. Police and fire crews searched the area on foot for anyone in the water. It's believed several other people were found on the property. No word yet on any charges.

Peterborough police arrested two men after a group of people reportedly jumped from a crane into the Otonabee River on Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls about three people in distress in the Otonabee River near Lock 19 of the Trent-Severn Waterway.

Police say they located a man and woman who appeared to be in distress on a nearby private dock. However, police say the man got aggressive when officers attempted to help the woman.

Read more: High water levels, flows prompt partial closure of Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough area

“Once the male was removed from the area and taken into custody, he continued to be verbally aggressive and spitting in the police vehicle,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was assessed at the scene and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre as a precaution.

Police then discovered a third person in the Parks Canada construction site at Lock 19 who was being combative with paramedics. Investigators learned several people had jumped from a crane at the site into the river.

Trending Stories

Peterborough Fire Services attended and determined there were no more people in the water, police said.

Read more: Man arrested after allegedly climbing onto crane with parachute in downtown Toronto

A 43-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 (spitting in police vehicle), obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with probation (keep the peace).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 7.

A 40-year-old Peterborough man found at the construction site was arrested on an outstanding warrant for breach of probation and further charged under the trespass to property act. He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.

Police on Thursday afternoon cautioned about the dangers of jumping from heights into water, especially at night. They also noted the high water levels and current fast-flowing water in the Trent-Severn Waterway. Parks Canada is closing Lock 19 to boating traffic beginning Friday due to the water levels.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Public safety notice issued for Trent Severn Waterway due to high water' Public safety notice issued for Trent Severn Waterway due to high water
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagMischief tagWater Safety tagTrent-Severn Waterway tagOtonabee River tagLock 19 tagjump from crane tagjump into river tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers