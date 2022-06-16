Peterborough police arrest 2 men after group jumps from crane at Lock 19 into Otonabee River

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police arrested two men after a group of people reportedly jumped from a crane into the Otonabee River on Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls about three people in distress in the Otonabee River near Lock 19 of the Trent-Severn Waterway.

Police say they located a man and woman who appeared to be in distress on a nearby private dock. However, police say the man got aggressive when officers attempted to help the woman.

“Once the male was removed from the area and taken into custody, he continued to be verbally aggressive and spitting in the police vehicle,” police said.

The woman was assessed at the scene and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre as a precaution.

Police then discovered a third person in the Parks Canada construction site at Lock 19 who was being combative with paramedics. Investigators learned several people had jumped from a crane at the site into the river.

Peterborough Fire Services attended and determined there were no more people in the water, police said.

A 43-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 (spitting in police vehicle), obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with probation (keep the peace).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 7.

A 40-year-old Peterborough man found at the construction site was arrested on an outstanding warrant for breach of probation and further charged under the trespass to property act. He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.

Police on Thursday afternoon cautioned about the dangers of jumping from heights into water, especially at night. They also noted the high water levels and current fast-flowing water in the Trent-Severn Waterway. Parks Canada is closing Lock 19 to boating traffic beginning Friday due to the water levels.

