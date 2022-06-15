Menu

Sports

Mt. Washington skiing open for Father’s Day weekend; dads ski for free

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 5:07 pm

As a long spell of cold, wet weather stretches into the late spring, Mt. Washington has announced it will be reopening for skiing during this year’s Father’s Day weekend.

“So, you know how everyone is talking about the interesting island weather keeping us on our toes? We’re rolling with it,” Mt. Washington staff said.

“Get your toes back into those ski boots and feel the rush of sliding down snow one last time before bike and beach season is in full force.”

On June 18 and 19, the Whiskey Jack Chair will be running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering access to limited terrain, the ski-run “Coaster” and the terrain park, according to the alpine resort.

“Season Pass Holders from winter 2021/22 or those who purchased passes early for winter 2022/23 will receive complimentary lift access for this special weekend,” staff said.

“Single-day lift tickets will also be offered at the ticket windows at $29 for adults, $19 for youth/senior, $9 for children and all father’s ski for free.”

The resort’s Eagle’s Flight ZipTour will also be open.

It’s the first time the resort has opened ski lifts during Father’s Day weekend in more than a decade.

