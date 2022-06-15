Canada Post pays tribute to retired Okanese First Nation Chief on stamp set

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s longest-serving chief, who is now retired, is among three Indigenous leaders who are featured in an upcoming stamp set to pay tribute for their contributions and the lingering impacts they leave on the country.

Canada Post is unveiling a stamp set that features retired Chief Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier from Okanese First Nation as an everlasting tribute of her accomplishments, as well as her work to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples in her community and within the province.

“Chief Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier spent nearly 40 years as leader of the Okanese First Nation in Saskatchewan — the most consecutive terms ever served by an elected First Nations chief in Canada,” according to a release.

“She led several projects related to education, wellness and social reform, while also working to preserve the culture, language and traditions of her people. In 2018, she was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“This spring, she was in the Indigenous delegation that met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system, of which she is a survivor.”

On June 15, 2022, the stamp unveiling for Day Walker-Pelletier will commence in Fort Qu’Appelle, located in Treaty 4 territory.

On the morning of June 13, a stamp unveiling occurred for Harry Daniels, who was a politician, activist, writer and actor who dedicated his life to the rights and well-being of Métis and non-status Indians in Canada.

Daniels passed away in 2004.

Read more: Leader who fought to have Métis people recognized in the Constitution placed on stamp

“Among his most important contributions was ensuring their inherent rights as Indigenous Peoples by lobbying to have them included as one of the Indigenous Peoples recognized in the Constitution Act, 1982, and recognized as “Indians” under the British North America Act, 1867,” according to a release.

“In March 2004, he was awarded the Order of the Métis Nation by the Métis National Council.”

The second stamp unveiling occurred on June 14 for Jose Kusugak from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, who was recognized for his role and efforts that led to the creation of Nunavut in 1999. He advocated to raise awareness on Inuit identity and issues in this country.

Story continues below advertisement

Stamps and collectibles will be available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada starting June 21.

7:08 Focus Saskatchewan: Residential School Survivor on Papal Visit Focus Saskatchewan: Residential School Survivor on Papal Visit – May 28, 2022