Drop ArriveCan app travel rules, border city mayors urge Ottawa

Border-city mayors, tourism industry leaders and an opposition MP say it’s time to bid a less-than-fond farewell to the ArriveCan app.

The mayors of Niagara Falls and Sarnia, Ont., say requiring visitors to Canada to submit their health information ahead of time is discouraging cross-border travel.

New Democrat MP Richard Cannings, who has six border entry points in his sprawling southern B.C. riding, agrees that it’s time to come up with a better plan.

They say doing away with the app is especially urgent now that Ottawa is lifting the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for domestic and outbound international travel.

Canadian and foreign visitors are still required to use the app or an online portal to submit their vaccination information to the Canada Border Services Agency ahead of time.

The government also announced last week it would be suspending random testing at airports for vaccinated travellers.