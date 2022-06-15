Menu

Canada

Drop ArriveCan app travel rules, border city mayors urge Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2022 11:22 am
Click to play video: 'Use of ArriveCAN app applies to all travellers returning to Canada' Use of ArriveCAN app applies to all travellers returning to Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Use of ArriveCAN app applies to all travellers returning to Canada – Dec 3, 2021

Border-city mayors, tourism industry leaders and an opposition MP say it’s time to bid a less-than-fond farewell to the ArriveCan app.

The mayors of Niagara Falls and Sarnia, Ont., say requiring visitors to Canada to submit their health information ahead of time is discouraging cross-border travel.

Read more: Unvaccinated Canadians able to board planes, trains as feds pause COVID-19 mandate

New Democrat MP Richard Cannings, who has six border entry points in his sprawling southern B.C. riding, agrees that it’s time to come up with a better plan.

They say doing away with the app is especially urgent now that Ottawa is lifting the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for domestic and outbound international travel.

Click to play video: 'Federal government drops vaccine mandates for Canadian travellers' Federal government drops vaccine mandates for Canadian travellers
Federal government drops vaccine mandates for Canadian travellers

Canadian and foreign visitors are still required to use the app or an online portal to submit their vaccination information to the Canada Border Services Agency ahead of time.

The government also announced last week it would be suspending random testing at airports for vaccinated travellers.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
