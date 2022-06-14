Menu

Comments

Crime

Teen, 15, arrested after violent group carjacking in Mississauga: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 5:31 pm
A Peel Regional Police car is seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are raising money to repair the damage that was done, increase security measures and offer mental health supports after a 24-year-old man allegedly attacked people during a prayer on Saturday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police car is seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are raising money to repair the damage that was done, increase security measures and offer mental health supports after a 24-year-old man allegedly attacked people during a prayer on Saturday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged after “multiple” people allegedly stole a car from its driver in Mississauga on Saturday.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said the alleged carjacking took place in the area of Derry Road and Hurontario Street around 3 a.m.

A group of several suspects began banging on the outside of a vehicle, and one demanded the victim leave the car, according to police.

Read more: Man charged in connection with 2 carjackings in Toronto: police

When the victim complied and stepped out, they were punched in the head by one suspect, police said. After, the group allegedly got into the stolen vehicle and drove away.

Peel police worked with Toronto Police Services to recover the vehicle and make one arrest.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which prohibits the release of the name of a young person, was charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

Read more: Toronto carjackings continue: latest incident near Keele Street, Finch Avenue

Police said “several” suspects remain at large.

“These violent crimes are traumatizing for the victims, their families and are unacceptable in our community. Peel Regional Police is increasing resources to combat this intolerable crime”, Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a statement.

