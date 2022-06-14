Menu

Weather

Heat warning issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph on Wednesday and Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 4:36 pm
A heat warning has been issued for most of southern Ontario including Guelph and Waterloo Region. View image in full screen
A heat warning has been issued for most of southern Ontario including Guelph and Waterloo Region. @AnthonyFarnell / Twitter

Environment Canada has issued a warning for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County as the area is expected to experience a mini heat wave on Wednesday and Thursday.

It says that temperatures in the area could reach between 30 C and 33 C with the humidex values being closer to 40 degrees.

Read more: Calgary declares state of emergency ahead of heavy rainfall

There will be little relief overnight as the temperatures are still expected to be more than 20 C across much of southern Ontario.

The agency says that the sweltering weather will is forecast to continue into Thursday evening before the temperatures cool.

Environment Canada warns that the hot, humid air could result in poor air quality.

Read more: Heat warning issued for London, Middlesex ahead of potential record-breaking warmth

It says that while everyone can be affected the risk is higher “for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

The agency says to drink plenty of water and to not leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses' Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses
Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses – Jun 25, 2021
