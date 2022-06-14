Memorial Cup: What to expect on and off the ice as Saint John set to host

Send this page to someone via email

The first Memorial Cup hosted by Saint John is less than a week away, and organizers say they are planning to make the event about more than just hockey.

The premiere event for the Canadian Hockey League will be bringing daily events and concerts starting on Saturday, with action on the ice starting on Monday.

“It doesn’t happen every decade, it happens possibly once in a lifetime, so we really encourage you to get your tickets quick.” said Sea Dogs President, Trevor Georgie at an event press conference at Market Square.

The hockey tournament will take place in the TD Station in Saint John, with games from June 20 until June 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Parts of Grannan, Prince William, Princess, and Canterbury streets will become the “One for All” district, where most of the events outside of the arena will be taking place.

Container village will also become a part of the event, where the “Bash on the Bay” Concert series will be held.

Artists like Classified, David Myles, and Matt Mays, are set to perform. Priority Admission will be given to Memorial Cup Pass Holders.

1:34 Saint John to host 2022 Memorial Cup Saint John to host 2022 Memorial Cup – Sep 22, 2021

Below is a list of events for the Memorial Cup.

Saturday, June 18 – Youth Day: There will be street games, yoga, mini hockey, skills competitions, and more in the All for One district. Music arts are The Backstays and What the Funk.

Sunday, June 19 – Father’s Day. There will be golf greens, craft beer vendors, and street hockey games in the All for One district.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday, June 20 – Action begins on the ice with Game 1 between the host Saint John Sea Dogs and the champions of the Ontario Hockey League. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Classified will be performing at Container Village at 3:30p.m.

Tuesday, June 21 – Memorial Cup Game 2 between the QMJHL champion Shawinigan Cataracts and the Western Hockey League champion Edmonton Oil Kings. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Matt Anderson and Band will perform at Container Village at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22 –Round-robin action continues with Saint John against Edmonton at 7 p.m. At Container Village, Joel Plaskett Emergency will be playing at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 23 – Game 4 between the Shawinigan Cataractes and yet to be determined OHL champions at 7 p.m. It is also LGBTQ2+ day at the All for One district, with a drag show at 7:30p .m. David Myles will be performing at Container Village at 3:30p.m.

Friday, June 24 – Round-robin action sees the OHL champions face off against Edmonton. Francophone Night is happening at the All for One district starting at 5 p.m, with food and games. Kill Chicago and Like a Motorcycle will be performing at Container Village at 3:30p.m.

Saturday, June 25 – Game 6 Saint John and Shawinigan at 5 p.m.. Maritime Day will be at the All for One district with live music, and street games. At Container Village, Matt Mays will be performing at 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday, June 26 – There will be a Memorial Cup tie breaker, if necessary, at 5 p.m. At the All for One district, it’s Multicultural Day with vendors, street games, and a human library. The Hypochondriacs will be at Container Village performing at 8 p.m.

Monday, June 27 – The Memorial Cup semifinals will take place at 6 p.m. Alan Doyle can be found at Container Village performing at 3:30p.m.

Wednesday June 29 – The Memorial Cup finals will take place at 6 p.m. Big Wreck will be performing at Container Village at 3:30p.m.

Tickets can purchased at the Memorial Cup website, or the Saint John Sea Dogs website.