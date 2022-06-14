Morning news rewind: Tuesday, June 14

Send this page to someone via email

Day of Sunshine at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation, Coun. Randy Donauer with a city hall update, Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, and food sensitivity testing in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, June 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Supporting sick kids with ‘Day of Sunshine’

You have a chance to be a ray of sunshine this week and help children who are receiving care at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

The Sunshine Maker Club “Day of Sunshine” is underway.

Kristina Konchak, hospital and community engagement director with the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation, explains how the Sunshine Maker Club works and how people can get involved.

3:53 Supporting sick kids with ‘Day of Sunshine’ Supporting sick kids with ‘Day of Sunshine’

Rising fuel costs and a soccer stadium: Saskatoon city hall update

Few have remained unaffected by sky-high, record prices at the pumps, including the City of Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon city Coun. Randy Donauer discusses how the city is dealing with the issue in this update from city hall.

Donauer also speaks on a funding request from Prairieland Park for a proposed stadium to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon.

3:54 Rising fuel costs and a soccer stadium: Saskatoon city hall update Rising fuel costs and a soccer stadium: Saskatoon city hall update

Emergency wellness shelter and a powwow: Saskatoon Tribal Council

The Saskatoon Tribal Council is getting an extension on its lease at the downtown wellness centre, but the search continues for a new location.

Many say the services are much needed in dealing with homelessness and drug use throughout the city, but some have raised concerns about the shelter’s location.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand talks about the facility and its future and details of the upcoming traditional powwow at Merlis Belsher Place that everyone is invited to attend.

Story continues below advertisement

4:16 Emergency wellness shelter and a pow wow: Saskatoon Tribal Council Emergency wellness shelter and a pow wow: Saskatoon Tribal Council

Food sensitivity testing in Healthy Living

Is it a food allergy or food sensitivity?

Naturopathic doctor Jaqui Fleury explains the differences between the two and how to know if food might be a problem for you.

She also explains the test she did on Chantal Wagner for food sensitivity.

3:56 Food sensitivity testing in Healthy Living Food sensitivity testing in Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 14

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, June 14.

Story continues below advertisement

1:29 Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 14 Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 14