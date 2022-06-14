Toronto to build new long-term care home in Scarborough for 2026

Send this page to someone via email

City of Toronto officials say they have plans to build a new long-term care home in Scarborough with an expected completion timeline of 2026.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement on Tuesday and said the home will be located at 4610 Finch Ave. E.

The City said the new home will deliver more beds and meet new provincial design standards for long-term care homes and help improve services for residents in the area.

Officials said the new home is expected to house between 336 and 365 residents, depending on configuration.

The new home will help reduce wait times and address the needs of Toronto seniors, the City said.

The City said work has already started on the procurement process for the design project which is slated to start this year.

They also said seniors at other homes can transfer to the new home as well as anyone on wait lists.

There are five LTC homes planned for redevelopment in Toronto – Carefree Lodge, Castleview Wychwood Towers, Fudger House, Lakeshore Lodge and Seven Oaks – The redevelopment will upgrade 1,232 existing beds while also adding 978 new beds into the City’s directly-operated LTC bed inventory, officials said.

“Long-Term Care Homes have provided a vital support system for Toronto’s aging population,” Tory said. “As we continue to see growth in our seniors population, we need to ensure that as a city we are expanding and evolving the support and services we offer.”

#CityOfTO building new long-term care home in Scarborough News release: https://t.co/841RplFuZk — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 14, 2022

