3 arrested in connection with 2021 fatal shooting of 18-year-old student in Hamilton

Three people have been arrested in connection with the September 2021 shooting of 18-year-old Yua Blut Kaw in Hamilton’s city centre.

Blut Kaw, a student from Bernie Custis Secondary, was shot to death on a sidewalk around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2021, on Cannon Street between Barnesdale Avenue North and Lottridge Street.

Investigators say the victim was walking on the street when he was approached by a dark-coloured, four-door sedan and hit by bullets fired by occupants in the car.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

It was the city’s 15th homicide of 2021.

Police say three individuals tied to the murder were arrested on Thursday with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Service as search warrants were executed in both Hamilton and Ottawa.

Nejib Ahmed Nour, 27, as well as Abdaziz Ibrahim Omer, 20, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Blut Kaw.

A 17-year-old has also been accused of a similar offence under the Youth Criminal Act.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Hamilton Police.

Anyone with information can reach out to investigators or Crime Stoppers.