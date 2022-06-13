Menu

Crime

Man faces attempted murder, gun and drug charges after probe into 2019 shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 8:27 am
Handgun and drugs seized. View image in full screen
Handgun and drugs seized. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a man is facing several charges in connection with a shooting in 2019, as well as for possession of a gun, ammunition and drugs.

The shooting took place at Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street on Aug. 3, 2019, police said.

Police said the accused pulled out a gun and shot two men who were in a vehicle. One man suffered critical injuries while the other man suffered minor injuries.

Read more: 2 injured after daylight shooting near Dufferin and Lawrence, police say

On June 11, officers searched a residence near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East.

Mohamad Riahi, aged 25 and a Toronto resident, was charged with more than 30 offences.

He is facing two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, discharging a firearm, several counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

Officers say they seized a Glock 27 handgun, 210 rounds of ammunition, two 24 rounds of extended magazines, as well as several grams of carfentanil, fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, and several tablets of oxycodone and hydromorphone.

 

