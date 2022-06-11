Evacuation alert issued for dozens of homes in the Upper Fraser Valley

An evacuation alert has been issued for dozens of properties in the Upper Fraser Valley.
The District of Kent has issued the alert for 40 homes in the Harrison Mills area due to rising water levels along the Harrison River.
Affected residents are asked to prepare themselves for an evacuation order if one is issued.
Fill-your-own sandbags are being made available for Harrison Mills’ residents at the corner of Morris Valley Road and Chehalis Forest Service Road east of Sasquatch Inn.
Various parts of B.C. outside the Lower Mainland also remain under flood watches, flood warnings and high streamflow advisories as melting snow and rainfall continue to raise flooding concerns.
