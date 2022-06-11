Menu

Canada

Evacuation alert issued for dozens of homes in the Upper Fraser Valley

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 2:32 pm
An evacuation alert has been issued for the Harrison Mills area in B.C. View image in full screen
An evacuation alert has been issued for the Harrison Mills area in B.C. Google Maps

An evacuation alert has been issued for dozens of properties in the Upper Fraser Valley.

The District of Kent has issued the alert for 40 homes in the Harrison Mills area due to rising water levels along the Harrison River.

Read more: Many rivers reaching ‘near capacity’ as B.C. monitors closely for potential floods

Affected residents are asked to prepare themselves for an evacuation order if one is issued.

Fill-your-own sandbags are being made available for Harrison Mills’ residents at the corner of Morris Valley Road and Chehalis Forest Service Road east of Sasquatch Inn.

Various parts of B.C. outside the Lower Mainland also remain under flood watches, flood warnings and high streamflow advisories as melting snow and rainfall continue to raise flooding concerns.

 

Click to play video: 'Sumas Prairie flood mitigation plan to be presented Monday' Sumas Prairie flood mitigation plan to be presented Monday
Sumas Prairie flood mitigation plan to be presented Monday
