Canada

N.S. RCMP serve notice to remove ‘police equipment’ from decommissioned car

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 3:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal government continues to list police vehicles for sale despite recently announced prohibition' Federal government continues to list police vehicles for sale despite recently announced prohibition
Canada's government is still listing vehicles equipped for police use for sale despite the government's announcement in January that it would prohibit the sale of decommissioned RCMP cars – Feb 16, 2021

RCMP say they served a notice to a resident of Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley to remove police equipment from a decommissioned vehicle.

The RCMP in Nova Scotia say someone reported on May 27 that an individual was driving a decommissioned police car, with a “police push bar attached to the front of it and ‘police interceptor’ markings on the back.”

Read more: Halifax police investigate sexual assault at Mumford bus terminal

These items are prohibited under Nova Scotia’s Police Identity Management Act, which went into effect May 12.

The legislation was enacted two years after a man disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP cruiser killed 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia. It prohibits the use, possession, sale or reproduction of police-issued items by those other than police organizations.

RCMP served a notice to the owner of the decommissioned car that he needed to remove the items or he would be charged.

Read more: New Nova Scotia law bans use and possession of police vehicles, uniforms and gear

Last week, the man turned in the push bar and badge to the Bridgetown RCM detachment.

“The items will be destroyed by Annapolis District RCMP,” read the Friday release.

— with files from The Canadian Press

