N.S. RCMP serve notice to remove ‘police equipment’ from decommissioned car

RCMP say they served a notice to a resident of Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley to remove police equipment from a decommissioned vehicle.

The RCMP in Nova Scotia say someone reported on May 27 that an individual was driving a decommissioned police car, with a “police push bar attached to the front of it and ‘police interceptor’ markings on the back.”

These items are prohibited under Nova Scotia’s Police Identity Management Act, which went into effect May 12.

The legislation was enacted two years after a man disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP cruiser killed 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia. It prohibits the use, possession, sale or reproduction of police-issued items by those other than police organizations.

RCMP served a notice to the owner of the decommissioned car that he needed to remove the items or he would be charged.

Last week, the man turned in the push bar and badge to the Bridgetown RCM detachment.

“The items will be destroyed by Annapolis District RCMP,” read the Friday release.

— with files from The Canadian Press