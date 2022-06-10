Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

No more magic: Disney apologizes after employee interrupts marriage proposal

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 1:59 pm
A man, proposing to his girlfriend at Disneyland Paris, is interrupted by an employee who snatched the ring. View image in full screen
A man, proposing to his girlfriend at Disneyland Paris, is interrupted by an employee who snatched the ring. Courtesy Reddit / wasgehlan

The Disney theme parks have always branded themselves as the place “Where Dreams Come True,” but that wasn’t the case for one couple who had their marriage proposal thwarted by an employee at Disneyland Paris.

In what has since become one of social media’s most viral posts in June, a bystander filmed the marriage proposal of two Disney fans in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

In the clip, originally shared to Reddit, a man gets down on one knee to ask his girlfriend to marry him on an elevated stage.

Read more: Florida passes bill to end Disney’s special status amid LGBTQ education feud

As he presents a velvet ring box, the woman says “yes” — but not before a Disney employee in a pink and purple golf polo and silver Mickey Mouse ears snatches the ring from the man’s hand and insists the couple exit the stage.

Story continues below advertisement

The couple reluctantly leave and the man tells the employee that his now-fiancé already said “yes.”

“Yes, that’s great,” the employee replies. “But over here, it’s going to be even better.”

POS destroyed my best friends moment. He asked for permission beforehand. from iamatotalpieceofshit

In an interview with the New York Times, the man, who was only identified as a German native named Ante, said his “mind was empty.” The woman was not identified in the article.

According to CNN, Ante had asked another employee if he could use the stage (which is normally reserved for live performances) for the proposal, and was given the go-ahead.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

The disrupted proposal, which took place on May 21, triggered a statement from Disney headquarters in California.

“We have offered our sincere apologies to the couple concerned and we will do everything we can to make this up to them,” the statement read.

Read more: Disney heir comes out as transgender, speaks out against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Disney has not said publicly whether the employee had been trained to keep park guests off of the stage, including for marriage proposals, or whether the employee had been reprimanded.

Ante told the Times that Disney also offered the couple a free weekend in a Disneyland park and hotel of their choosing. They refused the offer.

“Disneyland stands for dreams,” Ante told the Times. “Our moment was destroyed.”

“I don’t want to visit Disneyland anymore,” he said. “They can’t give us the moment back and that’s the only thing I want — to get a second chance.”

Click to play video: 'AMA Travel: Disney’s Avengers Campus' AMA Travel: Disney’s Avengers Campus
Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Disney tagDisneyland tagDisneyland Paris tagdisney proposal tagDisney apology tagDisney employee ruins proposal tagDisney proposal interrupted tagDisney proposal ruined tagDisneyland apology tagDisneyland proposal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers