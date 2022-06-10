Menu

Canada

Quebec Halloween 2020 murderer sentenced to life in prison, will appeal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2022 11:29 am
Carl Girouard, is seen in an undated police handout photo received April 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Carl Girouard, is seen in an undated police handout photo received April 14, 2022. Quebec City police/The Canadian Press

The man found guilty of using a sword to murder and maim in Quebec City’s historic district on Halloween 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Richard Grenier delivered Carl Girouard’s life sentence Friday in Quebec City.

A day earlier, defence attorney Pierre Gagnon filed a notice of appeal, citing three errors in law committed by the trial judge.

Read more: Quebec Halloween sword attacker found guilty of 1st degree murder, attempted murder

Girouard, 26, was found guilty by a jury on May 20 on two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder for the sword attacks, which began in front of Le Chateau Frontenac hotel, in the city’s historic quarter.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He murdered François Duchesne 56, a museum employee, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, a hairdresser.

Girouard admitted to committing the acts but claimed he was not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder; the Crown argued the attacks were premeditated and Girouard knew right from wrong.

Judge Grenier had delayed sentencing while awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada, which on May 27 struck down consecutive life sentences for people found guilty of multiple murders.

Click to play video: 'Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital' Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital
Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital – Nov 19, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
