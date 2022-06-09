2 charged after London, Ont. police seize $281K in drugs, loaded handgun in drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing drug and weapons charges after police in London, Ont., say they seized a loaded handgun and more than $280,000 worth of drugs, including carfentanil and fentanyl, in a drug bust Wednesday.

Police say they raided a home and two vehicles on Hamilton Road and Nelson Street as part of an investigation by the force’s guns and gangs section, and seized a loaded 40 calibre Glock semi-automatic pistol, 13 rounds of ammunition, and a replica Glock with six 9-millimetre rounds.

The bust also netted roughly 95 grams of carfentanil worth $30,000, 965 grams of cocaine valued at $96,500, and 248 grams of fentanyl valued at $62,000.

Police say they also seized $23,000 in cash, five cell phones, two digital scales, 10,600 grams of cutting agents, and 11 oxycodone pills.

The accused, a 28-year-old man from Toronto and a 23-year-old woman from London, jointly face two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

The Toronto man faces an additional two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order. He’s expected to appear in court Thursday.

The London woman faces an additional charge of failing to comply with an undertaking and is expected to appear in court July 8.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

