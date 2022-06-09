Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

To meet NATO target, Canada must up defence spending by $75.3B: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal Budget 2022: $8B in new defence spending over 5 years' Federal Budget 2022: $8B in new defence spending over 5 years
WATCH: $8B in new defence spending over 5 years in 2022 budget – Apr 7, 2022

The parliamentary budget officer says the federal government would need to spend an additional $75.3 billion on defence over the next five years for Canada to reach NATO’s target of two per cent of GDP.

Yves Giroux released an independent forecast today of the military expenditures needed for Canada to meet the target, agreed to by NATO members in 2006.

Read more: Canadian military budget will grow by $8B as policy review seeks to reset defence vision

Based on government figures, Giroux forecasts that Canada’s total military spending will increase from $36.3 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year to approximately $51 billion in 2026-27.

Canada has faced growing calls to boost its defence spending to meet the NATO target in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Canada boosting NATO military role as alliance eyes major strategic shift over Russia

The Liberal government spent an estimated 1.36 per cent of Canada’s GDP on the military last year, with only four other NATO members having spent less: Belgium, Luxembourg, Slovenia and Spain.

Giroux says in a statement that the target of two per cent of GDP remains out of reach over the medium term, but the gap between Canada’s spending and the benchmark is projected to decrease over the next five years.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
