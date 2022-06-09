Ontario top science adviser says he would have preferred extended COVID mask rules

Send this page to someone via email

The scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 advisory group says he would have preferred an extension to the province’s masking rules in high-risk settings.

Dr. Fahad Razak says there are still real signs of strain in the health-care system — not just in terms of patient volumes but also health-care worker burnout and shortages.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says mask mandates on public transit and in most health settings will expire as scheduled on Saturday due to improving COVID-19 indicators and high vaccination rates, while the policy will remain in long-term care and retirement homes.

Read more: Most remaining Ontario COVID mask mandates lifting on Saturday

Razak says the question of when mask mandates should be lifted is a judgment call and reasonable people will disagree on the exact timing, but extending them a bit longer would give the health-care system more time to get through a difficult period.

Story continues below advertisement

The president of the Ontario Hospital Association says the organization had recommended an extension to the provincial order requiring masking in hospital settings.

Anthony Dale says it would have been appropriate to keep the rule because vulnerable people are at heightened risk of infection even if overall COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining.