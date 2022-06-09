Menu

Canada

Transat reports $98.3M Q2 loss as recovery in travel business takes hold

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 9:31 am
Click to play video: 'What’s behind the continued delays at Canada’s airports?' What’s behind the continued delays at Canada’s airports?
Travel expert Marty Firestone talks about the delays snarling air travel at Canada's airports and how the same issues are plaguing travellers around the world.

Transat A.T. Inc. reported its second-quarter loss grew compared with a year ago as it worked to capitalize on a recovery in the travel business.

The Montreal-based company says the recovery that was temporarily slowed down by the Omicron variant earlier this year is now firmly entrenched.

Transat CEO Annick Guérard says sales are progressing in a “very satisfactory manner” for the summer.

The company says its net loss attributable to shareholders amounted to $98.3 million or $2.60 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30. The result compared with a loss of $69.6 million or $1.84 per diluted share a year earlier.

Read more: Transat cuts nearly 30% of winter flights as Omicron soars

Revenue totalled $358.2 million compared with $7.6 million in the same quarter last year when Air Transat, the company’s airline, suspended operations after Ottawa requested a suspension of travel to Mexico and the Caribbean as well as the adoption of new quarantine measures and testing requirements.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $2.95 per diluted share compared with an adjusted loss of $2.74 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

“The cost of fuel rose sharply, without which we would have reported positive adjusted operating results in April,” Guérard said in a statement.

“Nonetheless, we observe that consumers are ready to accept price hikes and we have implemented a fuel hedging program to protect us against significant increases during the summer.”

Click to play video: 'Travel: Hot for summer travel' Travel: Hot for summer travel
Travel: Hot for summer travel
© 2022 The Canadian Press
