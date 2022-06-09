Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths in latest weekly report

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 2:21 pm
In its latest weekly COVID-19 report, Nova Scotia reported 21 new deaths linked to the virus.

Though that number is more than double compared to last week’s reported deaths, the province said just two of the 21 deaths occurred in the past week. The other 19 occurred between April 25 and May 30, but were only reported in the last seven-day period due to a delay.

According to public health, 90 per cent of the 21 deaths included individuals aged 70 and up.

The province has now recorded 309 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the Omicron waves began Dec. 8, 2021.

Read more: COVID-19 communication in N.S. and the hot-button political issue it continues to be

In the week ending June 6, there were 49 hospitalizations for COVID-19 complications — up by eight compared to last week.

As of June 7, there were 36 people in hospital with five in ICU.

The province said people over the age of 70 continue to be at highest risk of serious illness from the virus. The median age of hospitalizations during Omicron is 72, while the median age of those who died is 81.

“The data show that age is the biggest risk factor for severe disease and that vaccines work,” read Thursday’s release.

“Vaccine-related immunity wanes more quickly in people 70 and older, which is why a second booster dose was recommended this spring.”

The weekly report stated that 65.6 per cent of adult Nova Scotians have received at least one booster dose, and 68,452 have received a second booster, or fourth overall dose of the vaccine.

An additional 1,474 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus were also reported in the week ending June 6, nearly 100 less than the previous week.

The province said the proportion of people with confirmed infections who experience severe illness from COVID-19 “continues to be relatively low.”

In the sixth wave, which began March 1, about 1.4 per cent of cases were hospitalized and 0.3 per cent have died.

