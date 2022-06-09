Menu

Sports

Oil Kings build on series lead, beat out Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2

By Demi Knight The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 1:27 am

Logan Dowhaniuk scored with just four seconds left on the game clock, gifting the Edmonton Oil Kings a pivotal 3-2 victory and a 3-1 series lead over the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League championships on Wednesday.

Josh Williams scored twice in the second period for the Oil Kings and added an assist on the game winner. Edmonton’s Carson Golder and Jakub Demek had two assists apiece.

Read more: Cossa earns shutout in Oil Kings’ 4-0 win over Thunderbirds in Game 3 of WHL championship series

The Thunderbirds proved potent on the power play, going 2 for 5 with goals from Lucas Ciona and Jared Davidson.

Edmonton was 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

Sebastian Cossa made 32 saves for Edmonton and Seattle’s Thomas Milic stopped 20 of 23 shots.

The Oil Kings will look to close out the series Saturday in Edmonton.

Read more: Oil Kings win 5-4 over Thunderbirds to tie WHL championship series

© 2022 The Canadian Press
