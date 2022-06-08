Menu

Canada

‘Stay connected:’ Woodstock, Ont. police promote personal safety tips amid suspicious reports

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 2:54 pm
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Woodstock, Ont., police received a report of a suspicious male in an SUV in a parking lot in the area of Juliana Drive and Norwich Avenue. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

On Wednesday, Woodstock, Ont., police received a report of a suspicious male in an SUV in a parking lot in the area of Juliana Drive and Norwich Avenue.

According to police, the male in the vehicle began speaking to a female nearby, asking if she was single.

Read more: Chatham-Kent, Ont. police seek public assistance identifying suspect in aggravated assault

Additionally, the report stated that the male spoke to another individual and asked if they knew any “pretty women” while making a hand gesture to indicate money.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Woodstock police are encouraging anyone who has had similar interactions to report it to police.

Read more: Police seek suspect after sexual assault reported at Blue Mountain Resort: OPP

Special Const. Shaylyn Jackson reminds the public to practice personal safety precautions when travelling at night or when alone.

“We strongly encourage that people have a means to stay connected,” said Jackson. “People should make sure that their phones are charged, that they have some means of light, whether that be a flashlight on a keychain or using their phone lights, etc, and stay alert.

“Knowing your surroundings is important.”

Jackson also advises people to travel in pairs or groups whenever possible, to avoid dark and secluded areas and to not engage with strangers.

 

