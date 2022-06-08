‘Sometimes’ OK to play songs containing f-word on French radio: broadcast council

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Broadcast Standards Council has ruled that it’s acceptable for French radio stations to play English songs containing the f-word during the daytime.

The organization says that when the overall programming is in French, only songs where the word is used frequently or to insult someone breach its code of ethics.

The council’s ethics code limits use of the swear word on English stations to late evening broadcasts, but the group says the word doesn’t have the same severity when used by French speakers.

The organization said in a news release that its French-language panel carried out an investigation after a listener complained about hearing what she described as “violent, vulgar and sexual” language on a Quebec City pop music station.

The organization concluded that the occasional presence of the offending word was acceptable, although one of the songs it analyzed — abcdefu by Gayle — violated the code of ethics because the insult was repeatedly directed at individuals related to the singer’s ex-boyfriend.

According to the news release, the panel agreed that, even if the occasional f-word is acceptable, broadcasters should try to offer high-quality content and should consider playing edited versions of the songs.

