Crime

Police seek man after assault on girl reported in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 10:48 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are on the lookout for a man who they say assaulted a girl in Cambridge on Tuesday morning.

Police say they received a call about a suspicious man near Hillmer Road and Champlain Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m.

About 90 minutes earlier, a girl was approached by a man driving silver or grey Hyundai Elantra, model years 2011 to 2016.

Police say he assaulted her, but she was able to get away and find help.

They described the suspect as being in his 30s, around five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build, short dark brown hair and clean shaven.

No physical injuries were reported to police.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

