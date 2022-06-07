Menu

Canada

A call for free public transit for Regina youth on Taco Tuesday

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 9:52 pm
Supporters met at the Hampton Hub on June 7 to sign the petition for free public transit for youth.
Supporters met at the Hampton Hub on June 7 to sign the petition for free public transit for youth. Alexa Huffman / Global News

As gas prices continue to rise in Saskatchewan, some are searching for other modes of transportation.

On Tuesday, an event was held by Regina Energy Transition, Balfour’s Environmental Club and Fridays for Future Regina to address the issue.

Read more: Rising grocery, gas costs ‘significantly impacting’ financial stress for Prairie residents: survey

The event was known as Taco Transit Tuesday: a day for free tacos and a call for free public transit for youth.

The organizations had come together to gather signatures for a petition supporting fare-free transit for youth under 18, which they plan to present to Regina city council.

Read more: Regina brewery takes home 6 medals at Prairie Beer Awards

“We see fare-free transit as so essential to everyday life,” said Sophia Young, co-chair of Regina Energy Transition. “It’s what gets us to school, to work and back home to be with our families.”

The petition hopes to expand upon the current rules, which allow kids under 12 to ride the bus for free.

“The city has been absolutely wonderful in getting fare-free transit for 12 and under,” said Young.

“If you are a youth who just came out of elementary school and now has to go to a high school that’s farther away, it makes traveling to school very difficult,” said Young.

