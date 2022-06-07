Five active wildfires in Saskatchewan as summer approaches

Send this page to someone via email

As temperatures begin to heat up in the Prairies, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is continuing to monitor for wildfires.

Currently, there are five active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Three are not contained and two are contained.

(A contained wildfire has received sufficient suppression to ensure no further spread.)

The province’s two uncontained fires are just northeast of La Ronge and in the area of Pelican Narrows.

SPSA has responded to the fire outside of La Ronge with air tankers, helicopters, heavy equipment, Type 1 and 2 firefighters and support personnel.

“The priority for response today, June 7, is securing the fire’s perimeter near the community of Stanley Mission and along the highway 915 corridor to slow or prevent growth in those areas,” SPSA said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

They said wildfire numbers are expected to continue growing over the coming weeks.

“With hot, windy and dry conditions in the northwest and north-central parts of the province, new wildfires will start easily and spread quickly,” SPSA said.

Read more: Warmer weather has arrived in Saskatchewan but temperatures cooler than last year

Over the next few days, the fire danger rating is expected to become high to extreme in more areas of the province.

Areas in southern Saskatchewan that have recently received rain are also anticipated to dry out with warmer weather forecast in the coming days.

In 2022 there have been 119 wildfires in Saskatchewan. This is just below the five-year average of 124 wildfires.

The vast majority of the province’s wildfires have been human-caused rather than natural and the SPSA wants to remind Saskatchewan residents to be responsible with and around fire.

To report any sign of a wildfire or grass fire, call 911.

2:34 Showers and thunderstorms fizzling out: June 6 Saskatchewan weather outlook Showers and thunderstorms fizzling out: June 6 Saskatchewan weather outlook