1 seriously injured following 2-vehicle collision in Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 11:43 am
opp patch View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP say a two-vehicle collision on June 4 sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. The Canadian Press file

Bancroft OPP say one person suffered serious injuries following a collision in the village on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers and other emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hastings Street North (Highway 62) and Maxwell Settlement Road in the north end of the village.

Read more: Remote parts of Bancroft, Tweed to remain without power for days or weeks after storm

OPP say a 65-year-old driver from Bancroft was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a 32-year-old of the Municipality of Hastings Highlands, and two passengers sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, OPP said Tuesday.

