Apple iPhone update to add edit and undo options to iMessage

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 10:36 am
Apple logo displayed on a phone screen and iOS 16 logo displayed on a screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on June 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Apple logo displayed on a phone screen and iOS 16 logo displayed on a screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on June 6, 2022. Getty

Messy texters around the world can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Apple will soon allow users to edit or undo their iMessages.

At Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference on Monday, CEO Tim Cook and other company executives provided a sneak peek of what users can expect from the next software update that powers over 1 billion iPhones worldwide.

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers a keynote address during the WWDC22 at Apple Park on June 06, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC22 developer conference. View image in full screen
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers a keynote address during the WWDC22 at Apple Park on Thursday in Cupertino, Calif. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC22 developer conference. Getty

Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, told the conference the new iPhone operating system, called iOS 16, will see “three highly requested features” added to messaging capabilities.

The first big change, Federighi said, is the ability to edit iMessages a user has already sent, meaning “embarrassing typos can be a thing of the past.”

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple Inc., speaks on stage at the 2022 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple Inc., speaks on stage at the 2022 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, Calif., on Thursday. Getty

The second new feature is the ability to unsend a message entirely.

The final iMessage update will allow users to mark a thread or conversation as unread, making it appear as if the messages have yet to be read.

These new messaging options will only be available in text conversations where both parties are using iMessage.

Beyond texting, Federighi told the conference iOS 16 will include the “biggest update ever” to the iPhone’s lock screen. This update will enable a user to anchor their favourite apps and small widgets to their lock screen for quick, easy access.

iPhone owners will also be able to change the font and colour of text on their lock screen.

“Another critically important area is protecting our users’ personal privacy,” Federighi said at the conference. “One way we’re doing that is by adding a new tool to help people quickly turn off others’ access, for example, disabling location sharing, if they’re escaping an abusive relationship.”

The tool, called Safety Check, was developed by Apple, in collaboration with several domestic violence organizations. It allows a user to quickly log out or reset settings if they have shared their personal information or had passwords breached.

At the conference in Cupertino, Calif., Apple executives also revealed two laptops that will feature the latest, newly designed microprocessor. The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will soon be available for purchase with the upgraded chip, allowing for improved efficiency and graphics.

Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a portrait next to a line of new MacBook Airs as he enters the Steve Jobs Theater during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference View image in full screen
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a portrait next to a line of new MacBook Airs as he enters the Steve Jobs Theater during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. Getty

The MacBook Air will sell for approximately $1,500 and the MacBook Pro for approximately $1,600.

The laptops equipped with the new microprocessor will be available in stores in July.

Though no official date for the iOS 16 update has been announced yet, it is believed it will be released to the public in September.

