Comments

Crime

Southern Alberta teens face charges after girl, 13, was allegedly chased and bullied in Nanton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2022 7:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Self-defence tips' Self-defence tips
How do you protect yourself from bullying or a kidnapping attempt? Global’s Kim Sullivan finds out when she speaks to self-defence expert Nick Drossos – Sep 15, 2020

Six teenagers in southern Alberta are facing criminal charges after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly chased and bullied last week.

Claresholm RCMP said in a news release that officers responded to several complaints in Nanton, south of Calgary, about the girl being chased through town on May 31.

Officers started an investigation and found a long history of inappropriate behaviour between the group and the girl.

Police say they have arrested and charged five 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old, none of whom can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Read more: Calls for change erupt after videos showing boys attacked in central Alberta emerge

They are facing a total of 10 criminal charges that include intimidation, mischief and uttering threats.

All six have been released from custody and ordered to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court on July 15.

“The investigation revealed a long history of inappropriate behaviour involving most or all of the persons charged,” Corp. Tom Nairn said.

He added it’s unfortunate that multiple past warnings have been ignored.

“The RCMP takes bullying and related criminal offences serious and will continue to protect the community and victims,” he said in a news release Monday.

Read more: Specialist says ‘isolation, anger’ signs a child may be being bullied

Police said the investigation into the matter continues.

If you are someone you know is being bullied, the Alberta government’s bullying helpline is 1-888-456-2323.

