Man critically injured in shooting on Redwood Avenue: Winnipeg police

A man was critically injured in a shooting at a North End home early Monday, police say.

Officers were called to a shooting at a home in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

They say a man with a gunshot wound was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

There was no update on the victim’s condition later in the day Monday.

The major crimes unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.