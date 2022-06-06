Menu

Crime

Man critically injured in shooting on Redwood Avenue: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 2:25 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was shot at a home in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue early Monday. Global News

A man was critically injured in a shooting at a North End home early Monday, police say.

Officers were called to a shooting at a home in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Read more: Man shot at St. James lounge charged with carrying gun, Winnipeg police say

They say a man with a gunshot wound was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate shooting at St. James lounge' Winnipeg police investigate shooting at St. James lounge
Winnipeg police investigate shooting at St. James lounge

There was no update on the victim’s condition later in the day Monday.

Read more: Accidental shooting puts teen in hospital, Winnipeg police say

The major crimes unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

 

