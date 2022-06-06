‘Significant rainfall’ expected to hit Toronto, Environment Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city of Toronto, warning that “significant rainfall amounts” are possible.

The agency issued the statement Monday afternoon, saying showers and “occasional thunderstorms” are expected to move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west.

According to Environment Canada, total rainfall amounts between 25 mm and 50 mm are possible.

However, officials said rainfall amounts may be higher in areas that see thunderstorms.

“The precipitation is expected to end by Tuesday evening in the wake of the cold front,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada said the exact timing and total rainfall amounts are “subject to change.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, further north, the agency has issued a handful of rainfall warnings.

As of Monday afternoon, rainfall warnings had been issued for Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Dufferin, Innisfil and Grey Bruce.

A rainfall warning has been issued over parts of southern Ontario. Forecast rainfall amounts may be adjusted as the situation becomes more clear. Keep up to date at: https://t.co/XJkfaYOpA1 #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/7Y2ahCxZLv — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 6, 2022