‘Significant rainfall’ expected to hit Toronto, Environment Canada says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring' Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring
WATCH: Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring – Mar 21, 2022

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city of Toronto, warning that “significant rainfall amounts” are possible.

The agency issued the statement Monday afternoon, saying showers and “occasional thunderstorms” are expected to move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west.

According to Environment Canada,  total rainfall amounts between 25 mm and 50 mm are possible.

However, officials said rainfall amounts may be higher in areas that see thunderstorms.

Read more: Toronto records new temperature high for May 31, beats 78-year-old temperature record

“The precipitation is expected to end by Tuesday evening in the wake of the cold front,” the statement reads.

Trending Stories

Environment Canada said the exact timing and total rainfall amounts are “subject to change.”

Meanwhile, further north, the agency has issued a handful of rainfall warnings.

As of Monday afternoon, rainfall warnings had been issued for Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Dufferin, Innisfil and Grey Bruce.

