London, Ont. man charged after displaying replica firearm in ambulance

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Charges have been laid in relation to a weapons investigation in London, Ont., over the weekend.

On Saturday, around approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street after a man displayed a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance.

The suspect was taken into custody approximately one hour later.

Police confirm paramedics had requested help after a patient was believed to have a firearm. The reason for the man being transported in the ambulance was not disclosed.

No further injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, William Robert Holder, 26, from London, has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in London court on July 12.