Crime

London, Ont. man charged after displaying replica firearm in ambulance

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 2:08 pm
London Police View image in full screen
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in London court on July 12, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Charges have been laid in relation to a weapons investigation in London, Ont., over the weekend.

On Saturday, around approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street after a man displayed a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance.

The suspect was taken into custody approximately one hour later.

Police confirm paramedics had requested help after a patient was believed to have a firearm. The reason for the man being transported in the ambulance was not disclosed.

No further injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, William Robert Holder, 26, from London, has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in London court on July 12.

Click to play video: 'Video shows moment gunshots heard in east London, Ont. neighbourhood' Video shows moment gunshots heard in east London, Ont. neighbourhood
