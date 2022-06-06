Ottawa woman dies during Grand Canyon hike along Bright Angel Trail

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian woman has died while hiking a trail in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

The woman, identified as Ottawa resident Melanie Goodine, died Thursday evening, according to a statement from the National Park Service (NPS).

While Goodine was hiking, officials said they received “a report of a hiker in distress” on the Bright Angel Trail, near Three-Mile Resthouse.

Shortly after making the report, Goodine “became unresponsive” and nearby bystanders initiated CPR, the NPS said. Upon their arrival, NPS search and rescue personnel assisted with resuscitation efforts.

The attempts to revive Goodine were unsuccessful.

Before her death, Goodine had been hiking out of the canyon after visiting the Colorado River earlier in the day.

In their statement, the NPS wrote that it “does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.”

The exact cause of Goodine’s death is not yet known, but an investigation into the incident is underway, led by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

According to CNN, temperatures on the day of Goodine’s hike reached a high of about 35 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius.

In the NPS statement, officials urged hikers to drink ample amounts of fluids, rest in the shade during the heat of the day, watch for signs of distress in travelling companions and dress appropriately for the weather, meaning light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing.

“Before heading down trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions,” the NPS said in the statement.

According to Grand Canyon National Park Trips, the odds of death in the Grand Canyon is one in every 400,000 visitors. Dying from heat or dehydration is one of the most common causes of death, outnumbering those who fall off the edge of the Grand Canyon.