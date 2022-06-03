Forge FC hoping to add Voyageurs’ Cup to its trophy case

Send this page to someone via email

It is a battle of the two most successful Canadian soccer teams in their respective leagues.

Hamilton’s Forge FC will host Toronto FC in the 2020 Canadian Championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tim Hortons Field in a game that has been two years in the making.

The national soccer final for the right to claim the Voyageurs’ Cup was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forge is the first Canadian Premier League team to qualify for the championship game after they won the 2020 CPL title by defeating HFX Wanderers 2-0 in the final of the CPL’s Island Games.

Toronto FC, the only Canadian team to capture the MLS Cup, booked their place in the Canadian Championship by beating out Major League Soccer competitors Montreal and Vancouver during the 2020 season.

TFC has won the Voyageurs’ Cup seven times, most recently in 2018, and trail only the Montreal Impact who have 11.

Vancouver is the only other team to capture the Canadian Championship, doing so in 2015.

Forge FC last played Tuesday when they topped FC Edmonton 4-3 on the road while TFC was last on the pitch last Saturday when they beat the Chicago Fire 3-2.